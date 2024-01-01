K3s is a highly available, certified Kubernetes distribution designed for production workloads in unattended, resource-constrained, remote locations or inside IoT appliances.

K3s is packaged as a single <70MB binary that reduces the dependencies and steps needed to install, run and auto-update a production Kubernetes cluster.

Optimized for ARM

Both ARM64 and ARMv7 are supported with binaries and multiarch images available for both. K3s works great on something as small as a Raspberry Pi to an AWS a1.4xlarge 32GiB server.