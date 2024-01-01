Lightweight Kubernetes
The certified Kubernetes distribution built for IoT & Edge computing
This won't take long…
curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | sh -
# Check for Ready node, takes ~30 seconds
sudo k3s kubectl get node
For detailed installation, refer to the docs
Great For
Edge
IoT
CI
ARM
Why Use K3s
Perfect for Edge
K3s is a highly available, certified Kubernetes distribution designed for production workloads in unattended, resource-constrained, remote locations or inside IoT appliances.
Simplified & Secure
K3s is packaged as a single <70MB binary that reduces the dependencies and steps needed to install, run and auto-update a production Kubernetes cluster.
Optimized for ARM
Both ARM64 and ARMv7 are supported with binaries and multiarch images available for both. K3s works great on something as small as a Raspberry Pi to an AWS a1.4xlarge 32GiB server.
How it Works
The above figure shows the difference between K3s server and K3s agent nodes. For more information, see the architecture documentation.
Get Started
1. Download K3s - latest release: x86_64, ARMv7, and ARM64 are supported
2. Run server
sudo k3s server &
# Kubeconfig is written to /etc/rancher/k3s/k3s.yaml
sudo k3s kubectl get node
# On a different node run the below command.
# NODE_TOKEN comes from /var/lib/rancher/k3s/server/node-token on your server
sudo k3s agent --server https://myserver:6443 --token ${NODE_TOKEN}
Learn More
