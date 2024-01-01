Skip to main content

Lightweight Kubernetes

The certified Kubernetes distribution built for IoT & Edge computing

This won't take long…

curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | sh - 
# Check for Ready node, takes ~30 seconds 
sudo k3s kubectl get node

For detailed installation, refer to the docs

Great For

Edge
IoT
CI
ARM

Why Use K3s

Perfect for Edge

K3s is a highly available, certified Kubernetes distribution designed for production workloads in unattended, resource-constrained, remote locations or inside IoT appliances.

Simplified & Secure

K3s is packaged as a single <70MB binary that reduces the dependencies and steps needed to install, run and auto-update a production Kubernetes cluster.

Optimized for ARM

Both ARM64 and ARMv7 are supported with binaries and multiarch images available for both. K3s works great on something as small as a Raspberry Pi to an AWS a1.4xlarge 32GiB server.

How it Works

The above figure shows the difference between K3s server and K3s agent nodes. For more information, see the architecture documentation.

Get Started

1. Download K3s - latest release: x86_64, ARMv7, and ARM64 are supported
2. Run server
sudo k3s server &
# Kubeconfig is written to /etc/rancher/k3s/k3s.yaml
sudo k3s kubectl get node

# On a different node run the below command. 
# NODE_TOKEN comes from /var/lib/rancher/k3s/server/node-token on your server
sudo k3s agent --server https://myserver:6443 --token ${NODE_TOKEN}

Learn More

Read the latest SUSE Rancher blog on K3s.

Sign up for the latest "K3s Basics" Online Training.

Originally developed by

K3s is a CNCF Sandbox Project